As 2022 quickly comes to a close, fans and artists alike are continuing to share their favorite music of the year.

Ab-Soul’s latest offering, HERBERT, has only been out for a couple of weeks. Regardless, the L.A. native thinks it’s a top-five album of the year.

He took to his Twitter account on Friday (December 30) to share his thoughts on his own fifth studio album. “ALSO. My album IS top 5 of da year. F*cc all dat humble sh*t. Dead homies,” he writes in his remark. Evidently, being humble isn’t in the “Illuminate” rapper’s New Year’s resolutions. However, the argument is definitely a fair one, as the album has garnered a positive reception.

ALSO. My album IS top 5 of da year. Fucc all dat humble sh*t. Dead homies. #TDE — Ab-Soul (@abdashsoul) December 30, 2022

The project serves as the TDE rapper’s first album in six years, following 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. Throughout HERBERT‘s 18-song tracklist, the 35-year-old explicitly addresses the state of his mental health and his battles with depression.

As part of the rollout for the album, Ab-Soul sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an intimate interview. During the pair’s talk, which lasted for over an hour, Soulo opens up about a suicide attempt.

“I pretty much finished the album before I did what I did. I jumped off a freeway overpass, man. It was about 50 feet. I think a car broke my fall. [I] walked from my mom’s house to the bridge and jumped off on the freeway overpass. Imagine, like, you’re walking and you blink and then you’re further. You blink and then you’re further, you blink and then I’m on a fence,” he details.

“My jaw is f*cked up. I got a lotta work to do still. I’m about 85% on my foot. My foot is completely reconstructed, all the way to my pelvis, my femur, everything, was affected except my knee. If my knee would’ve been affected, I might not be walking,” he says after stating that he wasn’t in control while it was happening.

Ab-Soul speaks on attempting to take his own life while he was working on his new album ‘Herbert’



Glad he’s doing better 🙏 pic.twitter.com/15vCm4ZgF3 — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) December 16, 2022

HERBERT boasts features from the likes of Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, Russ, Big Sean and others. Furthermore, it evidently showcases Soul getting deeply introspective.

Considering it was released so late into the year, it will certainly be interesting to see how many year-end lists it makes its way onto.

