Even though we’re about to 2023, the anticipation is high for Ab-Soul’s new album, Herbert. Since the beginning of the year, he’s unloaded a few singles as fans gear up for his follow-up to 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper Ab-Soul (R) attends Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater at the SVA Theater on September 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Electus Digital)

Finally, the rapper shared the official cover art and tracklist for his upcoming effort. Following significant hype, Ab-Soul revealed Herbert will boast 18 songs in total with a slew of features. While no Black Hippy member appears on the project, there is a strong TDE presence with Zacari, Lance Skiiiwalker, SiR, and Punch appearing on the tracklist. In addition, Joey Bada$$ delivers a verse for the album version of “Moonshooter.” Jhené Aiko, Ambré, Big Sean, Russ, and ALEMEDA also join Soul on his new effort.

Cover by Dann Gilbuena for Ab-Soul via TDE.

In addition to the features, Ab-Soul links up with a strong roster of producers, such as Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, and more. Additionally, James Blake’s signature ominous sound seems to grace the official trailer for Herbert.

The forthcoming release from Ab-Soul was led by a string of singles throughout the year including “Do Better,” “Hollandaise,” “Moonshooter” (sans Joey Bada$$), as well as the Fre$h-assisted, “Gang’Nem.” Hopefully, we get another single from Soul before the album drops in its entirety next week.

Last week, there was speculation that Jay-Z might have a feature on Soul’s new album. The TDE rapper linked up with the legendary mogul at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn during the Nets Game where they took a picture. However, it was Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith that hinted that they may have locked in a song together.

The tracklist doesn’t indicate that Jay-Z is on the album but perhaps, it’s a secret feature that we’ll only hear next week.

While we wait for Herbert, check out the full tracklist below. Herbert drops on December 16th.

  1. Message in a Bottle ft. Lance SkiiiWalker
  2. No Report Card
  3. Hollandaise
  4. Moonshooter ft. Joey Bada$$
  5. FOMF
  6. Goodman ft. Punch
  7. Do Better ft. Zacari
  8. Gang’Nem ft. Fre$h
  9. The Wild Side ft. Jhené Aiko
  10. Art of Seduction ft. Ambré
  11. Bucket
  12. Go Off ft. Russ & Big Sean
  13. Fallacy ft. ALEMEDA
  14. Herbert
  15. Church on the Move
  16. It Be Like That ft. SiR
  17. Positive Vibes Only
  18. Gotta Rap
Photo by John Jay for Ab-Soul via TDE