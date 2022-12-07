Even though we’re about to 2023, the anticipation is high for Ab-Soul’s new album, Herbert. Since the beginning of the year, he’s unloaded a few singles as fans gear up for his follow-up to 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper Ab-Soul (R) attends Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater at the SVA Theater on September 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Electus Digital)

Finally, the rapper shared the official cover art and tracklist for his upcoming effort. Following significant hype, Ab-Soul revealed Herbert will boast 18 songs in total with a slew of features. While no Black Hippy member appears on the project, there is a strong TDE presence with Zacari, Lance Skiiiwalker, SiR, and Punch appearing on the tracklist. In addition, Joey Bada$$ delivers a verse for the album version of “Moonshooter.” Jhené Aiko, Ambré, Big Sean, Russ, and ALEMEDA also join Soul on his new effort.

Cover by Dann Gilbuena for Ab-Soul via TDE.

In addition to the features, Ab-Soul links up with a strong roster of producers, such as Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, and more. Additionally, James Blake’s signature ominous sound seems to grace the official trailer for Herbert.

The forthcoming release from Ab-Soul was led by a string of singles throughout the year including “Do Better,” “Hollandaise,” “Moonshooter” (sans Joey Bada$$), as well as the Fre$h-assisted, “Gang’Nem.” Hopefully, we get another single from Soul before the album drops in its entirety next week.

Last week, there was speculation that Jay-Z might have a feature on Soul’s new album. The TDE rapper linked up with the legendary mogul at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn during the Nets Game where they took a picture. However, it was Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith that hinted that they may have locked in a song together.

The tracklist doesn’t indicate that Jay-Z is on the album but perhaps, it’s a secret feature that we’ll only hear next week.

While we wait for Herbert, check out the full tracklist below. Herbert drops on December 16th.

Message in a Bottle ft. Lance SkiiiWalker No Report Card Hollandaise Moonshooter ft. Joey Bada$$ FOMF Goodman ft. Punch Do Better ft. Zacari Gang’Nem ft. Fre$h The Wild Side ft. Jhené Aiko Art of Seduction ft. Ambré Bucket Go Off ft. Russ & Big Sean Fallacy ft. ALEMEDA Herbert Church on the Move It Be Like That ft. SiR Positive Vibes Only Gotta Rap