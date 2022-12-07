Ab-Soul Drops “Herbert” Cover Art & Tracklist
Ab-Soul’s new album will include features from Big Sean, Russ, Jhené Aiko, Joey Bada$$, and more.
Even though we’re about to 2023, the anticipation is high for Ab-Soul’s new album, Herbert. Since the beginning of the year, he’s unloaded a few singles as fans gear up for his follow-up to 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.
Finally, the rapper shared the official cover art and tracklist for his upcoming effort. Following significant hype, Ab-Soul revealed Herbert will boast 18 songs in total with a slew of features. While no Black Hippy member appears on the project, there is a strong TDE presence with Zacari, Lance Skiiiwalker, SiR, and Punch appearing on the tracklist. In addition, Joey Bada$$ delivers a verse for the album version of “Moonshooter.” Jhené Aiko, Ambré, Big Sean, Russ, and ALEMEDA also join Soul on his new effort.
In addition to the features, Ab-Soul links up with a strong roster of producers, such as Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, and more. Additionally, James Blake’s signature ominous sound seems to grace the official trailer for Herbert.
The forthcoming release from Ab-Soul was led by a string of singles throughout the year including “Do Better,” “Hollandaise,” “Moonshooter” (sans Joey Bada$$), as well as the Fre$h-assisted, “Gang’Nem.” Hopefully, we get another single from Soul before the album drops in its entirety next week.
Last week, there was speculation that Jay-Z might have a feature on Soul’s new album. The TDE rapper linked up with the legendary mogul at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn during the Nets Game where they took a picture. However, it was Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith that hinted that they may have locked in a song together.
The tracklist doesn’t indicate that Jay-Z is on the album but perhaps, it’s a secret feature that we’ll only hear next week.
While we wait for Herbert, check out the full tracklist below. Herbert drops on December 16th.
- Message in a Bottle ft. Lance SkiiiWalker
- No Report Card
- Hollandaise
- Moonshooter ft. Joey Bada$$
- FOMF
- Goodman ft. Punch
- Do Better ft. Zacari
- Gang’Nem ft. Fre$h
- The Wild Side ft. Jhené Aiko
- Art of Seduction ft. Ambré
- Bucket
- Go Off ft. Russ & Big Sean
- Fallacy ft. ALEMEDA
- Herbert
- Church on the Move
- It Be Like That ft. SiR
- Positive Vibes Only
- Gotta Rap