A new album from Ab-Soul is officially on the way.

Over the past few years, the demands for a new album from the TDE rapper have reached new heights. However, the recent stream of singles he’s blessed fans with since the beginning of 2022 have been promising signs of what’s to come.

This morning, Soulo slid through with his latest release, “Gang’Nem” ft. Fre$h. The new single, produced by Sounwave, finds Soulo detailing his dying loyalty to his friends and family. He declares that he has secrets that he’ll “die with” while tackling the smooth yet warped soundscape. The slow-burning flow lays the foundation for Fre$h who provides a more active POV than Soulo. “C-I-P, DoeBurger, can’t believe that my lil’ brother’s gone/ Missed my flight that mornin’, got his text but I missed bruh call,” he raps. “If I was there, I would’ve caught a body like a trust fall.”

INDIO, CA – APRIL 17: Recording artist Ab-Soul performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

In addition to the new single, Ab’s also shared a brand new set of visuals. Ab and Fre$h take on the former’s stomping grounds of Carson, California where he was born and raised. They come through with their respective verses in different settings in Carson alongside their friends.

Ab-Soul’s new album, Herbert will be due out on December 16th. Herbert will mark his first project in six years. In 2016, he dropped Do What Thou Wilt alongside Mac Miller, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, and more.

Earlier this year, the TDE rapper released the singles “Moonshooter” and “Hollandaise.” Hopefully, there’s another single that comes in the next month before the album drops.

Check out the latest single from Ab-Soul below

Quotable Lyrics

Ain’t have the eyesight for the gunfights

But got a couple crodies I would go to war for

Shooters you won’t find on NBA highlights

I know where the bodies buried, I won’t tell a soul