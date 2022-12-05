It’s been a few years since Ab-Soul blessed fans with an album but in under two weeks, we’ll receive his forthcoming album, Herbert. In the past few months, Soul’s unveiled a few singles, and recently confirmed a Dec. 16th release date.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper Ab-Soul (R) attends Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater at the SVA Theater on September 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Electus Digital)

Though information on the project remains limited, his recent press run produced a few tidbits of information. This week, he appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast where he sat down for an extensive interview and also previewed some new music. Per Reddit, The rapper unveiled the intro track to Herbert on the podcast, which has sparked even more excitement for what he has in store next week.

Last week, Ab-Soul and TDE appeared to confirm that Jay-Z will appear on Herbert. The news came just after Soul linked up with Hov at the Brooklyn Nets game. Soul shared the photo on Instagram before Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith confirmed that they did have a song on Herbert.

“@souloho3 asked me to connect him with Hov ….. aye soul did u do ur part ? I guess we will find out when the album drop …. Y’all think he got it ? #TDE,” he captioned the post.

Since the beginning of the year, Soul’s dropped off a handful of records in anticipation of Herbert. He kicked off 2022 with the release of “Hollandaise,” before sharing “Moonshooter.” Then, he came through with “Do Better,” which turned into a viral challenge. Most recently, he connected with Fre$h for “Gang ‘Nem.”

December’s shaping up to be a busy month for Top Dawg Entertainment as they close out the year. Before we get the new album from Ab-Soul, SZA will be releasing her long-awaited album, S.O.S. The TDE songstress appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend where she confirmed her new album would arrive in its entirety on December 9th.

Hopefully, the 2022 run from Ab-Soul and SZA will launch set the tone for TDE in 2023.

[Via]