Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of Ab-Soul’s much anticipated fifth studio album. But in the meantime, the California emcee has been blessing fans with brand new music to satiate the delay. One month after dropping his Poptartpete produced track “Moonshooter,” Soul dropped his second single of the year entitled “Do Better,” featuring Zacari.

The 35-year old Black Hippy star got candid about his flaws and all on the somber track, while Zacari assisted in sharing ways that every human being could “do better.” As for his untiled album, Soul’s label Top Dawg Ent. teased the project’s release in a social media post last month, writing, “Album done. Warmup tonight.”

Ab-Soul’s upcoming project will mark his first full body of work since his fourth studio album, Do What Thou Wilt, in 2016. No word on whether his latest single will be featured on the project.

Stream “Do Better” featuring Zacari, available now.