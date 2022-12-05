SZA showcased her two new songs, “Blind” and “Shirt,” on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. During the performance, she announced the release date for her next album, S.O.S.

The long-awaited project will arrive on Friday, December 9. SZA released “Shirt” back on October 28, 2022, while she teased “Blind” at the end of the first song’s music video.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)

As for the rest of the episode, SZA appeared in comedic skits in addition to her musical performances. Keke Palmer hosted the episode. During her opening monologue, she revealed that she’s pregnant.

After the show, SZA took to Instagram to seemingly reveal the cover art of her upcoming album.

S.O.S. arrives five years after the release of her last project, Ctrl. SZA recently admitted that she doesn’t expect to release music for too much longer.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she told Billboard. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

She added: “I only do what I want to do, and this makes me feel free and safe and unrestricted.”

SZA isn’t the only artist to mention that they don’t see themselves making music in the future. Kid Cudi recently made similar comments while discussing what he’s got in store.

Check out SZA’s Saturday Night Live performances below.

