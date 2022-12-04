Keke Palmer has made attempts to ward off the pregnancy rumours plaguing her Instagram comment section as of late. As of her stint on Saturday Night Live last night (December 3), though, the 29-year-old is ready to admit defeat and finally share the big news with the world – she’s going to be a mom.

“There’s some rumours going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’” she said to the audience in New York City. “I want to set the record straight — I am,” she went on before turning to the side to show off her budding bump.

Keke Palmer's monologue! pic.twitter.com/NYp00Yy0jc — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 4, 2022

The crowd erupted into cheers while Palmer spoke more about her venture into motherhood. “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y’all. It’s even worse when they’re correct,” she joked.

“But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!”

As Page Six notes, the Illinois native’s fans first began speculating she was with child last month. At the time, she wore an extravagant Carolina Herrera gown to the CFSA awards with a strategically placed belt, hoping (and somewhat failing) to hide her bump.

Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

“Whew, Keke that baby got you glowing. I’m ready to be a new T.T,” one person teased in the comments. “Baby on the wayyy!!” and “Just show us the bump,” others chimed in.

The father of Palmer’s child is fitness expert Darius Jackson. The two have been together since the summer of 2021, though they’ve largely kept their romance out of the public eye.

Since going IG official last August, they’ve only gotten more serious with each other. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” the expecting father captioned a since-deleted post with his love.

“Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

For her part, Palmer has also had plenty of kind words to say about Jackson. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” she told Bustle in March.

Earlier this month, Keke Palmer appeared on the Whoreible Decisions podcast. During her interview, the Jump In! star opened up about her sexual preferences – read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

