SZA says that she’s sitting on 100 songs as she prepares for the release of her long-awaited second studio album. The TDE singer confirmed how much unreleased music she’s got prepared while speaking with TMZ at LAX.

In a clip published by the outlet on Monday morning, SZA remarked that the new album is coming out “any day” and that she’s got “five years’ worth of material,” prepared, estimating to have at least 100 songs at the ready.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

While she hasn’t revealed a release date for the project, SZA did discuss what fans can expect during an interview with Complex.

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like,” she told the outlet. “Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them. I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else. I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads.”

SZA also confirmed over the weekend that she’ll be releasing a music video for “Shirt” in the near future. While performing at Austin City Limits, she explained that the piece is “turned in and about to come out.”

Check out TMZ’s chat with SZA below.

