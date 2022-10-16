SZA says that the music video for her song “Shirt” is still on the way, despite rumors that it was supposed to be released last Friday. The Ctrl singer addressed the situation while headlining Austin City Limits over the weekend.

“That was true,” she admitted of the rumors. “But, it didn’t come out because I looked at the video, and I was stressed at one small thing in the video. But I fixed that, and it’s turned in and about to come out. That’s the truth.”

From there, SZA teased new music being ready to go: “If I wouldn’t be in so much trouble, I wanna sing all new songs. ’Cause y’all deserve it.”

SZA’s Austin City Limits performance comes ahead of her highly anticipated second studio album. While she’s kept details on the project to a minimum, she did speak about what fans can expect during a recent interview with Complex.

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like,” she told the outlet. “Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them. I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else. I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads.”

SZA also recently shared that she’s been working on a song titled “Seasonal Depression” on Twitter.

Check out SZA’s full explanation of why “Shirt” wasn’t released below.

SZA explaining why Shirt didn’t drop (full vid) and that it IS coming soon: pic.twitter.com/jgknLIXeEV — 𝐯𝐞 🦇 MET SZA (@szalishhh) October 16, 2022

