Stevie Wonder Attended Marathon Burger's Grand Opening Before Nearby Shooting

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Stevie Wonder speaks to the crowd during the funeral for the late Congressman John Conyers Jr. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. © Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Other celebrities to appear at the Marathon Burger grand opening in Long Beach included YG, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Stevie Wonder was in attendance at the Marathon Burger grand opening in Long Beach, California, on Sunday afternoon before a shooting broke out nearby. The attack left one person dead and at least two others injured. A representative for Marathon Burger has confirmed that the incident was not connected to the restaurant's opening.

“The opening was a huge success with strong community support," the spokesperson told CBS News. "There was an incident nearby, but it was not connected to the event. The opening itself proceeded safely and without issue."

In one video on social media, Stevie Wonder orders food and speaks with Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam. He was one of several celebrities in attendance. YG, Snoop Dogg, and others also made appearances.

The Marathon Burger Instagram account shared a clip of Snoop at the event as well, in which he remarks: “We thank y’all for coming out, we love y’all. L.B.C in the house tonight.” In the caption, the company wrote: “Don’t let the media fool you. It was a beautiful energy in the atmosphere today. It was so packed and powerful someone had to hate on it.”

Read More: J. Cole Picks Up A Shift At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger

Marathon Burger Shooting Update

Police are still investigating the incident, and a motive remains unclear. “The motive, circumstances of the shooting, and suspect information remain under investigation,” Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Andrea Moran said, according to the Long Beach Post.

Eric VanDyke, a relative of Nipsey Hussle, told ABC7 that the late rapper would've wanted the event to be peaceful. "It was disappointing because I know that Nip, Blacc Sam [Nipsey Hussle’s brother] wanted this to be a happy occasion, so it's unfortunate that something happened that would bring more attention to the negative elements as opposed to the positive elements,” he said.

The shooting comes after the city of Los Angeles renamed the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue as "Nipsey Hussle Square."

Read More: Big Sean Recalls Stepping Away From Music After Nipsey Hussle's Death

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
