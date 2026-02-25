J. Cole Picks Up A Shift At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger

J. Cole stopped by Marathon Burger in Los Angeles to pick up a shift working in the kitchen. In a series of videos shared on social media by Kurrco, Cole interacts with the workers, takes orders, and does more work in the kitchen. His music can be heard playing in the background.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the move. "Random people living their day-to-day lives are getting to meet J. Cole unexpectedly. That’s dope to me," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "This is beautiful. J. Cole is a business man." Others were far more critical of Cole, labeling the move "performative." One remarked: "The most auraless and performative rapper ever."

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, helped orchestrate the opening of Marathon Burger back in 2025. It's located on Melrose and Gardner, just a short distance from the late rapper's clothing store.

J. Cole's Trunk Sale Tour

The video arrives as J. Cole has been traveling across the country in a Honda Civic for his Trunk Sale Tour. He provided a disappointing update for fans on social media, earlier this week, revealing that the vehicle had broken down. "Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed. Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime," he wrote. After the announcement, hundreds of fans came to see him at the repair shop.