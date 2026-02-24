J. Cole Greeted By Mob Of Fans As His Honda Civic Gets Repaired

J. Cole was met by a huge crowd of fans at the auto shop where his Honda Civic was being repaired on Monday. He had to take the car to the shop after it broke down on his Trunk Sale Tour. "Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed. Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime," he wrote in an update on X (formerly Twitter).

Afterward, fans figured out where he had taken the vehicle and showed up to support him. In a video shared on social media by Kurrco, the group erupts in cheers as Cole waves at them.

J. Cole's Trunk Sale Tour

J. Cole has been traveling around the country in his Honda Civic to sell CD versions of his latest album, The Fall-Off. He kicked off the tour at North Carolina A&T University, earlier this month. "Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch," he recalled in a social media post at the time.

Cole continued: "When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."