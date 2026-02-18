J. Cole Makes Fans’ Day With A FaceTime Call

BY Caroline Fisher
J. Cole Fans FaceTime
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
One J. Cole fan recently ran into the rapper at a Nike Store in Nashville, and decided to surprise his group chat.

J. Cole is one artist who loves to show his gratitude to fans. Recently, he did just that after stopping by a Nike store in Nashville. According to one Reddit user, his friend is a manager of the store, and took the opportunity to FaceTime his group chat when the hitmaker walked in.

"Cole had a conversation with us," the supporter recalled, as seen in a screen grab shared by XXL. "I showed him all my vinyls too and he greatly appreciated it. This made my day i can't like. Continues to bump The Fall-Off."

J. Cole is currently on his "Trunk Sale" tour, during which he's driving around the United States, selling CDs out of his old Honda Civic. He's had several meaningful interactions with his fans since hitting the road. Last week, he invited a few of them into his car to listen to his latest album. Before that, he allowed one to freestyle for him during his stop in Virginia.

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

He's also made stops in North Carolina, D.C., New York City, and more. When he announced the tour earlier this month, he described it as a way to get back to his roots.

"Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s," he began. "As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."

"When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do," Cole concluded. "Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

