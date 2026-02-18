Artist presale tickets for J. Cole's upcoming world tour for The Fall-Off went on sale on Tuesday, causing pandemonium on social media. In countless posts on X (formerly Twitter), users complained about massive queues on Ticketmaster, with some even sharing screenshots featuring hundreds of thousands of fans ahead of them in line.

Cole’s Manager, Ibrahim Hamad, reacted to the drama in a pair of posts on X (formerly Twitter). "Damn yall got over 1m people in the queues for the east coast and Midwest shows. West coast we gon get to yall soon," he wrote.

From there, he teased having even more dates to add to the tour. "Man yall going crazy for real some new dates already added and some more coming along." Cole had just added additional shows in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Houston, and Dallas.

J. Cole's tour for The Fall-Off will begin in Charlotte, NC, with him headlining a show at the Spectrum Center on July 11. From there, he'll travel to Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, and many more cities, before wrapping up the North American leg with a hometown show in Fayetteville, NC, in September.

After that, Cole will travel abroad, where he has lined up concerts in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Stockholm, Melbourne, Sydney, and more cities across the world.

