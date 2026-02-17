J. Cole is already adding more dates for his highly-anticipated world tour in support of his latest album, The Fall-Off. Following the initial announcement on Monday, Cole added more concerts in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Houston, and Dallas between July and September.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the tour announcement. "Who be having the money to go? I ain't spending $400 on nosebleed seats," one user responded to the news on X (formerly Twitter). Another countered: "I guess the hate really is only on this f*ckass app."

When Is J. Cole Going On Tour?

J. Cole's tour will kick off in Charlotte, NC, with a performance at the Spectrum Center on July 11. From there, he'll travel to Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, and many more North American cities, before wrapping up that leg with a hometown show in Fayetteville, NC, in September.

After that, Cole will travel abroad, beginning with a show in Berlin, followed by concerts in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Stockholm, Melbourne, Sydney, and more cities across the world.

In other news, Cole recently revealed that he plans to shift his focus away from his own music after this tour during an "AMA" on social media. "I got a genuine love for music, and the blessing in dropping this album is that I'm highly inspired. I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing. I will write, I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top," he wrote to a fan.