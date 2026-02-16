J. Cole Announces "The Fall-Off" World Tour

J. Cole has officially announced the accompanying tour for The Fall-Off and this will surely leave very few fans disappointed. It's an absolutely mammoth undertaking that features 54 (!) dates across 15 countries. The Fall-Off World Tour will kick off this summer, with the first concert being on July 11 in nonother than his home state of North Carolina.
The Fall-Off World Tour Schedule:
North America
- 11 Jul, 2026 Charlotte, NC
- 14 Jul, 2026 Miami, FL
- 15 Jul, 2026 Tampa, FL
- 17 Jul, 2026 Atlanta, GA
- 20 Jul, 2026 Philadelphia, PA
- 23 Jul, 2026 Baltimore, MD
- 25 Jul, 2026 Montreal, QC
- 27 Jul, 2026 Toronto, ON
- 31 Jul, 2026 Brooklyn, NY
- 04 Aug, 2026 New York, NY
- 05 Aug, 2026 Queens, NY
- 07 Aug, 2026 Boston, MA
- 11 Aug, 2026 Chicago, IL
- 15 Aug, 2026 Cleveland, OH
- 16 Aug, 2026 Detroit, MI
- 18 Aug, 2026 Minneapolis, MN
- 19 Aug, 2026 Kansas City, MO
- 21 Aug, 2026 Denver, CO
- 24 Aug, 2026 Vancouver, BC
- 25 Aug, 2026 Seattle, WA
- 27 Aug, 2026 Sacramento, CA
- 29 Aug, 2026 Oakland, CA
- 01 Sep, 2026 Los Angeles, CA
- 03 Sep, 2026 Inglewood, CA
- 06 Sep, 2026 Las Vegas, NV
- 09 Sep, 2026 San Diego, CA
- 10 Sep, 2026 Phoenix, AZ
- 13 Sep, 2026 San Antonio, TX
- 14 Sep, 2026 Austin, TX
- 16 Sep, 2026 Houston, TX
- 19 Sep, 2026 Dallas, TX
- 23 Sep, 2026 Fayetteville, NC
Europe/UK
- 07 Oct, 2026 Berlin, DE
- 09 Oct, 2026 Zurich, CH
- 12 Oct, 2026 Amsterdam, NL
- 15 Oct, 2026 Cologne, DE
- 17 Oct, 2026 Antwerp, BE
- 19 Oct, 2026 London, UK
- 20 Oct, 2026 London, UK
- 22 Oct, 2026 Dublin, IE
- 25 Oct, 2026 Birmingham, UK
- 26 Oct, 2026 Glasgow, UK
- 28 Oct, 2026 Manchester, UK
- 31 Oct, 2026 Nottingham, UK
- 05 Nov, 2026 Paris, FR
- 08 Nov, 2026 Hamburg, DE
- 09 Nov, 2026 Copenhagen, DK
- 11 Nov, 2026 Stockholm, SE
- 12 Nov, 2026 Oslo, NO
Australia/New Zealand
- 25 Nov, 2026 Brisbane, AU
- 28 Nov, 2026 Melbourne, AU
- 01 Dec, 2026 Sydney, AU
- 05 Dec, 2026 Auckland, NZ
South America
- 12 Dec, 2026 Johannesburg, ZA
J. Cole The Fall-Off World Tour
The tour will run until near the end of 2026, with the final show taking place December 12 in Johannesburg, his lone South America stop. For those looking to increase their chances of purchasing tickets, you can visit this link here. As J. Cole's tweet says, the pre-sale for United States concertgoers begins tomorrow. For international fans, be on the lookout when Wednesday rolls around.