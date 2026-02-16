Ray J Allegedly Bleeds From Eyes & Wears Heart Monitor During Performance

BY Zachary Horvath
68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ray J attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Ray J is in the midst of a serious health crisis, but it seems he wasn't going to cancel his special Valentine's Day show.

Ray J is either trolling or just giving fans his all amid his severe health crisis. The "One Wish" singer was on the slate for a Valentine's Day concert in Shreveport, Louisiana called "An Intimate Valentine’s Day Concert." His segment in particular is going viral though as video footage obtained by Live Bitez is eliciting major concern.

While passing out roses to concertgoers, one of the few clips shows blood running down Ray J's face. Alarmingly, it's coming from his eyes, which are being shielded by sunglasses. Later, the performer tears off the top half of his red jumpsuit to reveal what looks to be some sort of heart monitor.

He appears to be in good spirits throughout these clips, taking pictures with fans and jumping off of the stage to perform in the middle of the crowd. In what appears to be footage following his set, Ray J talks to the camera and affirms that he's "fine" while showing off his blood-less eyes.

While fans are expressing worry for Ray J, others are a bit skeptical. "Playing sick is a sickness," one Instagram commenter says. "Ray J ==Instagram model ….ATTENTION SEEKER," another adds, suggesting the blood and monitor were all for show.

What Is Ray J's Health Issue?

Regardless, we are wishing the best for the Mississippi native. He's currently dealing with severe health issues. In January, he went to the hospital where it was learned that he had pneumonia and chest pains. Both were so bad that Ray J's heart was only functioning at 25%.

"My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers," he said in a post last month.

Doctors have instructed him to stay in bed and rest and have him on a host of heart failure medications. According to TMZ, they include the likes of Lipitor, Jardiance, and Entresto. A pacemaker or defibrillator may be required too, but he won't know that for another couple of days.

