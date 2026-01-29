Ray J Reveals He’s Currently On Nine Different Medications As He Faces Serious Health Concerns

Ray J is opening up about his health in a way fans aren’t used to seeing. He took to social media to share a sobering update that’s sparked concern across the Internet. The singer and entrepreneur revealed that doctors have placed him on nine different medications as they try to manage a serious heart condition. According to Ray J, the treatment plan is aggressive. Not because of convenience, but because of uncertainty. Doctors reportedly aren’t confident about how his condition will progress. Therefore, leading them to prescribe multiple drugs at once in an effort to stabilize his health.

The update comes after Ray J previously shared that his heart is functioning at a reduced capacity, with doctors warning him that the situation could become life-threatening if it worsens.

"My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers,” he explained in a video. "Just almost died!!" he wrote in the caption. "I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!"

He admitted he’s been advised to drastically slow down, avoid alcohol and smoking, and stay focused on rest and medication. This is an adjustment he says hasn’t been easy given his lifestyle and long-standing habits.

Ray J also revealed that doctors have discussed the possibility of him needing a pacemaker or defibrillator in the future. Though a clearer picture won’t come until follow-up appointments in the coming weeks. For now, it’s a waiting game filled with medication schedules and difficult conversations.

Adding another emotional layer to the situation is his current inability to see his children due to an ongoing legal matter. Ray J admitted that being separated from them has taken a heavy toll, saying the experience forced him to confront how his choices have impacted his health and his family. He described the moment as a wake-up call.

In true Ray J fashion, he’s also exploring unconventional options. He mentioned researching alternative treatments abroad, including the idea of traveling internationally in search of healing methods that aren’t commonly discussed in Western medicine. While controversial, he framed it as desperation mixed with hope rather than recklessness.