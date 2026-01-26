Ray J says that his heart is only functioning at 25% after his recent hospital stay, during which he suffered from severe pneumonia and chest pains. He shared the health update in a video on Instagram on Sunday.

“My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers,” he said in the clip. In the caption, he added: "Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!"

Ray J's Zeus Network Show

He also promoted his work with Zeus Network, adding: "Shout out @lemuelplummer @thezeusnetwork — @tronixnetwork - all of the smaller guys we respect you kinda too! - a little bit! — let’s all keep working hard for 2026!! — TRONIX NET WILL BE A FULL ON DATING SHOW UNTIL WE DISCUSS IT WITH THE ZEUS NETWORK BOARD OF DIRECTORS!! — STAY TUNED — sub to @tronixnetwork now!! You only have a few more weeks before it all changes directions!! Thank you 4 everything!! And stay tuned!! — #RealityShowsMatter."

In the comments section of the post, fans expressed their concern for Ray J and advised him to focus on his well-being. "Ray please get some real help love and get that girl from up around you. She’s not to blame but she’s not helpful either!" one user wrote. Another added: "Ray J in order to heal, you have not put too much info online. You need someone to look after you for health. You have the money. You can hire professionals. Online is not it. Please really read the comments from the folks who want you to heal. You need to put in the work or else next week it’s the same situation."