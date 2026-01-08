Ray J Hospitalized After Experiencing Extreme Chest Pain

Ray J has been through a lot emotionally and mentally lately, but unfortunately things are not getting any easier for the 44-year-old.

Ray J is currently in the hospital this week after coming down with a severe case of pneumonia and chest pains. The 44-year-old singer and reality TV star is in one in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he's been since last night (Jan. 7).

A source who's close with Ray told TMZ that doctors have done X-rays as well as an echocardiogram to see what they can learn. As of now, no one knows much of anything. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious.

Fans online have been extremely supportive. Folks in The Shade Room's comments section are sending praying emojis, hearts, and speedy recovery wishes.

Interestingly, TMZ also reports that about three weeks ago, Ray J revealed that he was going to be hitchhiking across the U.S. He made the announcement from Tampa, Florida. So, there is a possibility that what he's dealing with health wise could relate to that alleged journey.

However, that's just speculation as of now.

Something else that could have Ray J dealing with pneumonia is that the "One Wish" artist had it previously when COVID was still really active. He had it in 2021, but he thankfully didn't need to be hospitalized for too long. Having a history of coming down with it can increase your chances of getting it again.

Ray J Arrested On Thanksgiving

Lastly, all of the emotional and mental distress he's been dealing with recently could be playing a factor.

If you recall, Ray J was arrested in late November after his estranged spouse, Princess Love, alleged he pulled a gun out on her. The fractured couple got into an intense argument after Princess Love showed up to his house to take their kids with her.

This entire ordeal was caught on camera as Ray was conducting a livestream. Love eventually dialed 911 and police handcuffed him around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving. He did serve some jail time and was not able to see his two children during the holiday season. Ray J has maintained his innocence, saying he wouldn't do such a thing to anyone nor Princess Love.

