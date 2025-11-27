Ray J Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Princess Love During Livestream

Ray J has displayed some uncomfortable interpersonal moments on his recent livestreams, but rarely have they been this ugly. After making his new partner cry during a recent session, he caught heat for allegedly pointing a gun at the mother of his children, Princess Love.

TMZ caught the live clip, which started with the singer talking about "the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world." Apparently, Princess was on her way to pick their children up, and he was not happy about it. At one point of the clip, Ray visibly loaded a gun and threatened to use it if folks tried to get into his house.

Then, Princess Love came in to pick the kids up, and they started to verbally argue in an intense manner. Ray accused her of being an alcoholic, whereas she accused Ray J of abusing women and pointing the gun at her. This was all while Princess was holding their daughter in her arms. Later, a man seemingly entered the house and Ray threatened to "shoot the f**k out of" him. At this point, the video feed from the livestream cut out and the audio became muffled.

According to TMZ, the argument continued as a child's cries, police sirens, and more threats could be heard in the background. Los Angeles police reportedly arrived at the scene at around 4AM to respond to a possible domestic violence incidents to clear the scene and arrest Ray. At press time, it's unclear what this resulted in or what other developments may have occurred.

Ray J Arrested

Ray J and Princess Love's turbulent history has multiple divorce filings across its checkered past. Their on-and-off-again relationship has been difficult to see for fans on either side, and this ugly point is a sad escalation. Hopefully incidents like this don't happen again in the future, for the sake of themselves and for their kids.

Elsewhere, Ray J's dealing with more drama. A defamation lawsuit against him from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner resulted in a countersuit and a whole lot of pushback from the singer. We will see where that leads, and what comes of his arrest.