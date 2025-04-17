Ray J Admits Princess Love Broke His Heart During Erratic Rant

Ray J went on an erratic and sexually explicit rant during a recent livestream caught by Live Bitez. After the strange comments, which he made while partying on a boat, he admitted that his estranged wife, Princess Love, broke his heart.

"I'm heart broke," he said. "My wife broke my heart. Now, I'm not gonna ever see her again. Never in her whole life. But, I still love her. She's my baby momma. And, I love her, but I don't ever wanna be her friend. Never again."

His comments come after he and Princess Love reunited during a recent Millennium Tour show, last weekend. At the concert, fans recorded videos of them making out, sparking rumors that they were getting back together.

The following morning, however, Princess Love joked about drinking too much alcohol. “Never drinking ever again,” she posted in all caps on her Instagram Story with several vomiting emojis. She further added in a second post: “Never mix tequila and Titos.”

Ray J later confirmed that they were still going ahead with their divorce. "I reminisced, man. I love her, but I don't like her right now!" Ray J said on his Instagram Story. "She's my everything. But I'm her f*cking nothing! She was kissing me like when we first f*cking met. Don't ever do that to me again and play with my emotions! I love Princess–she's the best mom in the world, so that's it. What else is there to do? She won because she's got the best kids in the world. She won–not because of me, because of her."

Ray J & Princess Love Divorce

Princess Love has filed for divorce from Ray J a total of four times. She initiated the latest attempt back in February 2024. In a joint statement from the time, the couple wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways."

They continued: "We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”