Ray J Confirms He & Princess Love Are Still Getting Divorced

BY Cole Blake 328 Views
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
US singer Ray J and Princess Love arrive for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The couple's latest attempt at separating is the fourth time that Princess Love has filed for divorce from Ray J.

Ray J says that he and Princess Love are continuing with their divorce despite their recent make-out session during the Millennium Tour, over the weekend. He broke his silence on the viral clips of them getting intimate on his Instagram Story. In doing so, he admitted that the kiss "tasted good."

"I reminisced, man. I love her, but I don't like her right now!" Ray J said. "She's my everything. But I'm her fucking nothing! She was kissing me like when we first fucking met. Don't ever do that to me again and play with my emotions! I love Princess–she's the best mom in the world, so that's it. What else is there to do? She won because she's got the best kids in the world. She won–not because of me, because of her."

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

Ray J isn't the first of the two to speak on the incident. The following morning, Princess Love admitted on her Instagram Story that she simply got a little too drunk. “Never drinking ever again,” she wrote over a black screen with vomiting emojis. She added in another follow-up: “Never mix tequila and Titos.” 

The latest divorce filing marks the fourth time Princess Love has begun the process of legally separating from Ray J. She originally filed her latest divorce back in February 2024. In a joint statement from the time, the couple wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways. We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

