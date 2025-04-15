Ray J Confirms He & Princess Love Are Still Getting Divorced

Ray J says that he and Princess Love are continuing with their divorce despite their recent make-out session during the Millennium Tour, over the weekend. He broke his silence on the viral clips of them getting intimate on his Instagram Story. In doing so, he admitted that the kiss "tasted good."

"I reminisced, man. I love her, but I don't like her right now!" Ray J said. "She's my everything. But I'm her fucking nothing! She was kissing me like when we first fucking met. Don't ever do that to me again and play with my emotions! I love Princess–she's the best mom in the world, so that's it. What else is there to do? She won because she's got the best kids in the world. She won–not because of me, because of her."

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

Ray J isn't the first of the two to speak on the incident. The following morning, Princess Love admitted on her Instagram Story that she simply got a little too drunk. “Never drinking ever again,” she wrote over a black screen with vomiting emojis. She added in another follow-up: “Never mix tequila and Titos.”