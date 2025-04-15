Princess Love Swears Off Alcohol After Fans Spot Her Kissing Ray J

BET Awards 2022 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Princess Love's wild night out came as she is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Ray J.

Princess Love is swearing off alcohol following a wild night out which seemingly included reuniting with her estranged husband, Ray J. “Never drinking ever again,” she posted in all caps on her Instagram Story with several vomiting emojis. In a follow-up, she further added: “Never mix tequila and Titos.” The couple is currently in the process of their fourth divorce proceeding.

The drama began on Sunday night after videos on social media showed Ray J and Princess Love packing on the PDA during a Millennium Tour concert. In one of the viral clips, a fan smiles awkwardly as the camera pans over to the estranged couple all over one another. The move left fans theorizing they had rekindled their relationship. "She’s never going to leave that man for good. They need to be banned from ever filing a divorce again," one fan commented on a post of the video from The Shade Room. Another user correctly guessed they simply had too much to drink. "Looks like 2 drunk and horny people..nothing to see here lol," they wrote.

Princess Love & Ray J's Divorce
Princess Love
Image via Instagram @princesslove

Princess Love originally filed for divorce from Ray J for the fourth time back in February 2024. In a joint statement from the time, the couple wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways. We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

Despite going back on her decision three times in the past, she remained adamant about separating from Ray J as recently as this February, when she discussed the divorce during an appearance on The Morning Hustle. She said that the two remain “great friends.”

