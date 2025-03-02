Princess Love Takes On Ray J Representing Herself In Divorce Court

Princess Love and Ray J are finally closing the chapter on their turbulent divorce. During an appearance on The Morning Hustle Show, Princess confirmed that their long-running back-and-forth is nearly over. According to her, they are just days away from finalizing everything. “I’m done,” she told host Lore’l, making it clear she’s ready to move forward. Despite everything, she still considers Ray J a close friend. “We have to accept that we’re better off that way,” she explained. Princess Love is best known as a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and former partner of Ray J. She gained widespread recognition on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, where her turbulent relationship and eventual marriage to Ray J became a central storyline. Beyond reality TV, she has built a career in fashion and beauty, launching her own cosmetics and haircare lines. Her high-profile relationship, marked by public breakups and reconciliations, has kept her in the spotlight.

Though she still loves him, she admitted their lifestyles never aligned. Over time, she realized their differences pushed her to act in ways that didn’t feel true to herself. Accepting that truth, she said, allowed her to finally let go. Princess also shared that she fired her lawyer after he disagreed with the terms she wanted in the divorce. Now, she’s handling the legal process herself because she refuses to keep fighting.

Princess Love & Ray J’s Love Life

Social media exploded with reactions. Some fans applauded her for choosing peace, while others remained skeptical about whether this truly marks the end. One user wrote, “Princess and Ray J are the same person, but y’all aren’t ready to admit that.” Another added, “I’m proud of her! She sounds healed and grown.