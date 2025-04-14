Ray J & Princess Love Spotted Packing On PDA At The "Millennium Tour"

Ray J and Princess Love can be seen in a video circulating on social media kissing and holding each other intimately backstage during the Millennium Tour. The clip comes as the two have been continuing with their divorce proceedings in recent months. In the video in question, a fan smiles awkwardly as the camera pans over to the estranged couple all over one another.

When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, fans had plenty to say about the drama. "Y’all be giving princess too much credit she just like him. Let them be," one user wrote. Another theorized: "She just keeping her body count down until she find someone else the girls that get it….get it lol." Others predicted the divorce will fall apart. "She’s never going to leave that man for good. They need to be banned from ever filing a divorce again," one fan commented.

Read More: Princess Love Takes On Ray J Representing Herself In Divorce Court

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

Ray J and Princess Love began their fourth divorce proceeding back in February 2024. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”