millenium tour
- AnticsLil Fizz Apologizes To Omarion On Stage For Dating Apryl JonesThe B2K members hugged it out after Fizz shared a public apology to Omarion "for any turmoil or dysfunction" he caused while dating Apryl Jones. By Aron A.
- MixtapesSammie Shares "Send Nudes" EPSammie celebrates 20 years in the industry.By Milca P.
- Concert ReviewsDrake's OVO Fest Night 1: Perfectly On-Brand NostalgiaThe B2K-headlining "Millenium" tour made its way to Toronto for the first day of Drake's OVO Fest. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Getting Destroyed For "Copying" B2K's "Millennium" Tour For OVO FestThe Canadian leg of the tour?By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Announces 2019 OVO Fest Lineup: B2K, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, & MoreThe Millennium Tour is back.By Erika Marie
- MusicJourdan Dunn Can't Control Her Tears While Watching B2K At The Millennium TourThe model couldn't contain her emotions.By Erika Marie
- MusicRaz B's Girlfriend's Alleged Strangulation Injury Photos Surface: ReportThe prosecution decided not to pursue charges against the singer.By Erika Marie
- MusicB2K's Raz B Accuses Lyft Driver Of Stealing Louis Vuitton Bag After Falling Asleep: ReportRaz B is really trying to get his bag back. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentB2K's Raz B Joins The Cast Of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood"Raz B inked the deal last month. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentB2K Member Raz B Arrested For Alleged Strangulation: ReportRaz B is facing a domestic violence charge.By Aida C.
- MusicB2K Shares Memories Of Touring With Destiny's Child"Shoutout to Solange too!"By Zaynab
- MusicB2K's 2019 Reunion Tour Official Dates Are HereThe nostalgia train will be coming to a city near you very soon.By Alexander Cole
- MusicB2K Announce Reunion Tour With Mario, Chingy, Lloyd & The Remaining "Kings Of R&B"Omarion & company have big plans for 2019.By Devin Ch