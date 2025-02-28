Ray J Claims He’ll “Never Love Again” After Princess Love’s Fourth Divorce Filing

It's no secret that Ray J and his long-time partner Princess Love have been through their fair share of issues in their relationship. Last year, the couple even announced that they were getting a divorce. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” their announcement read.

This was far from the first time the pair decided to go their separate ways for good, however. There were three divorce filings before the most recent one, indicating that their bond has been rocky for quite some time. During a recent interview with VladTV, Ray J opened up about how all of this makes him feel, admitting that he still has love for Princess despite their issues.

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

He went on, claiming that he'll never love again following his split from the TV personality. "I'll never love another woman like I love her. I made a vow to her," Ray J added. "So even if it's not there no more as far as divorce or whatever, my word is everything." When asked what he believes causes them to keep splitting up and getting back together again, he said that it's their inability to wipe the slate clean. "Wiping the slate clean now like we're doing is important for us as parents, and friends," he said. "I don't know what she wants to do, but I'll never love another woman again."