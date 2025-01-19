Sukihana’s Boyfriend Continues To Taunt Ray J With Allegedly Stolen Chain

Ray J and Sukihana's relationship took an unfortunate turn earlier this month when her new boyfriend took to social media to flaunt what he claimed was the performer's chain. He challenged him to come get it back in various posts, even sharing a screenshot of some messages they allegedly exchanged. In them, Ray J appeared to threaten to send police.

Amid all of this, Ray J hopped online to issue a response, making it clear that he was fed up. "I'm tired of females and dudes trying to press me and thinking that it's gonna turn out sweet," he said at the time, teasing a fiery live rant. "This might be one of the most all-time rants I've ever done. I'm doing it on Twitch, and my first topic is Suki. My first topic is Suki and her boyfriend. Yeah, a lot of weird sh*t is happening this morning, y'all."

Read More: Ray J Reveals If Princess Love Still Wants A Divorce After Messy Sukihana Drama

Sukihana's Boyfriend Snoop Calls Ray J A "Cheap-A**"

Sadly, it doesn't look like Ray J's remarks have managed to deter Snoop, who recently shared yet another video of himself showing off the chain. In the video, he even calls Ray a "cheap-ass," claiming to have put his pendant on a Cuban link. Obviously, Snoop isn't finished. At the time of writing, he's yet to receive a response. This is far from the only drama Ray J and Sukihana have been wrapped up in as of late, however. Last month, Suki also shared a screenshot of some messages she allegedly received from his ex Princess Love.