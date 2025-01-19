Sukihana’s Boyfriend Continues To Taunt Ray J With Allegedly Stolen Chain

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Ray J performs at Juicy Fest 2025 on January 15, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Sukihana's boyfriend is still trying to provoke Ray J.

Ray J and Sukihana's relationship took an unfortunate turn earlier this month when her new boyfriend took to social media to flaunt what he claimed was the performer's chain. He challenged him to come get it back in various posts, even sharing a screenshot of some messages they allegedly exchanged. In them, Ray J appeared to threaten to send police.

Amid all of this, Ray J hopped online to issue a response, making it clear that he was fed up. "I'm tired of females and dudes trying to press me and thinking that it's gonna turn out sweet," he said at the time, teasing a fiery live rant. "This might be one of the most all-time rants I've ever done. I'm doing it on Twitch, and my first topic is Suki. My first topic is Suki and her boyfriend. Yeah, a lot of weird sh*t is happening this morning, y'all."

Sukihana's Boyfriend Snoop Calls Ray J A "Cheap-A**"

Sadly, it doesn't look like Ray J's remarks have managed to deter Snoop, who recently shared yet another video of himself showing off the chain. In the video, he even calls Ray a "cheap-ass," claiming to have put his pendant on a Cuban link. Obviously, Snoop isn't finished. At the time of writing, he's yet to receive a response. This is far from the only drama Ray J and Sukihana have been wrapped up in as of late, however. Last month, Suki also shared a screenshot of some messages she allegedly received from his ex Princess Love.

In them, Princess appears to tell Suki to let Ray know she is no longer interested. In response, Princess Love shared some explicit alleged texts Sukihana and Ray exchanged, prompting Suki to claim that he was in love with her. Since then, he has clarified that he and Princess are legally separated and that she sometimes wants a divorce.

