Princess Loves Shares Explicit Texts Between Ray J & Sukihana, Re-Affirms That She’s Done With Him

A new screenshot war emerges on the gossip timeline.

It seems like 2024 will not end without one more chapter in the Ray J drama saga, who faced a whirlwind of a past few months in the headlines. A lot of this relates to the Diddy scandal and some wild comments on the matter, but the most recent example concerns some romantic turbulence. Moreover, Sukihana recently shared some alleged text messages from his phone on Instagram, in which his ex Princess Love seems to be the one texting. She tells Suki to tell Ray to stop trying to get back with her, alleges that he has a lot of "b***hes" in his phone, and even claims that he hates when Suki calls him with no hair on FaceTime.

Then, as a retort to Sukihana posting those alleged text messages on Ray J's phone, Princess Love shared alleged screenshots of some freaky texts between Ray and Suki. "I still got yo p***y juice on me. I kept it on, haven’t took a shower yet," he allegedly texted her. This is all the more curious thanks to a recent altercation between Princess and Amara La Negra over the R&B singer on Love & Hip Hop.

Princess Love & Sukihana Share Alleged Screenshots Concerning Ray J

For those unaware, beyond this Sukihana drama, Ray J and Princess Love have a difficult relationship these days, which was apparently exacerbated by a recent alleged domestic altercation that Ray roped their kids into. "This is the only time I'm going to address this," she shared on her Instagram Story. "I've been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully. But what you're not going to do is traumatize, manipulate, and gaslight my kids when you can't do it to me anymore. I'll save my videos for the judge..."