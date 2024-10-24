Princess Love & Amara La Negra Come To Blows Over Ray J Infatuation On "Love & Hip-Hop"

All is fair in love and hip-hop...

Ray J and Princess Love's relationship has had many ups and downs, and they're currently on the latter of those modes. But while some fans might hope that they keep things amicable, it seems like – at least for the TV cameras – another suitor has put that possibility at risk. Moreover, Amara La Negra recently confessed her desire for Ray on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, wording it in a very lewd way that we'll let the Instagram embed below handle. Apparently, Princess wasn't too happy with this, as she struck Amara while filming the show. However, it's unclear if they were actually arguing about Ray, so this is more building off of the context that promotional material and footage offers.

As for Ray J and Princess Love's relationship, their latest scuffle online was the latter blasting the former for roping their kids into a domestic altercation. "This is the only time I'm going to address this," she wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "I've been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully. But what you're not going to do is traumatize, manipulate, and gaslight my kids when you can't do it to me anymore. I'll save my videos for the judge..."

Princess Love & Amara La Negra Clash Over Ray J

Elsewhere, Ray J was in the headlines recently for very different reasons, but things were not that much more measured or friendly. You may have heard Jaguar Wright's allegations about Ray's bond with Whitney Houston and how he allegedly might've been involved in her death. He was appalled by this, and went on The Reality Check to eviscerate her for what he calls completely false speculation. In addition, the singer also took aim at her claims against Jay-Z and Beyoncé.