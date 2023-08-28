Amara La Negra Says She & Safaree Are Not Dating, Hints At Publicity Stunt

She hinted at having to keep up with high ratings for “Love & Hip Hop.”

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Amara La Negra Says She & Safaree Are Not Dating, Hints At Publicity Stunt

Amara La Negra and Safaree sparked relationship rumors earlier this year thanks to some lewd videos and beef with his ex Erica Mena. However, during a recent Instagram Live session, Amara explained that neither she nor Safaree ever made this public. As such, it’s all been just rumors up until this point. Considering how close they were, it seems like a stretch, but the “Love & Hip Hop” star explained that she’s just doing her job and netting a lot of ratings and conversation in the process. In other words, she knew exactly what she was doing.

“Safaree never said y’alls was in a relationship, either,” Amara La Negra responded to a fan during her live session. “I’ve been single since the father of my kids, and I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids. Mama, mira, listen. Mira, mama. [Look, girl]. Let me put it this way. I’m a pretty smart girl, I believe that I am. I’ve come this far because I think I’m pretty smart. I get hired to do my job and I do what I have to do, I do it well. We have good ratings, and with that being said, I have accomplished my mission. Now, after that, you want to believe whatever it is you want to believe, that’s on you. You understand?

Read More: Erica Mena Lashes Out At Safaree For Gifting Rolexes To Amara La Negra’s Twin Babies: “Deadbeat Clown”

Amara La Negra Explains Safaree Relationship Rumors

“Like I said before, I’ve been single since the father of my kids, I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids, and I continue to do my job,” Amara La Negra continued. “As long as you give us those ratings, I’ma give you what you want. So, if that’s what you want, then that’s what you see. Yass, period. If you don’t get it after that, there’s nothing else that I can tell you mami, okay?

“Let me tell you something,” she concluded. “My first season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ was the best season of my life. I had an amazing producer, Marie Carmen Lopez. She really embraced and showcased who I really was, what my purpose was. Second season came, we somewhat did that ‘ehh.’ And then third and fourth, and now on the fifth, I mean, I’m just going with the flow. Whatever that means, if you’re smart enough, you understand. All I’m saying is that I’ve been single since the father of my kids, but let’s just go with it. Let’s go with whatever it is that you’re watching.” For more news and the latest updates on Safaree, Amara La Negra, and “Love & Hip Hop,” check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Who Is Amara La Negra?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.