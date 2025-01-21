Flo & Amara La Negra Get Into Heated Fight Over Colorist Accusations On "Love & Hip-Hop Miami"

Flo and Amara La Negra got into a fiery argument.

Flo and Amara La Negra got into a fiery argument during a recent episode of Love & Hip-Hop Miami over accusations of colorism. A clip of the moment has been going viral on social media and has been causing fans to reflect on Erica Mena's firing from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2023.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the video, fans expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. "She need to grow up.. that storyline is played out! Dark skin girls hate on light skin tf we in middle school,,, women hate on women PERIOD!" one user wrote. Another added: "Let’s be clear, Amara is a lot of things but she is gorgeous. She looks way better than Flo. And this is the 2nd person to come at Amara and not be cancelled. Where is the outrage yall had for Erica Mena?"

Erica Mena ended up hopping in the comments section to complain about "selective outrage" in response to the incident. She wrote: "I went to hell when it came to my child based on the individual looks not skin color. As any mother would have in my position. I was fliming for months and months after it happened UNTIL the world was Selectively outraged. I was only fired so the network can save face. But yet this is okay and she probably is still filming now. Won’t have her job taken from her. This is Exactly why humans can NEVER 'cancel' ME. The man upstairs knows what's what."

Flo & Amara La Negra Get Into A Heated Argument

Mena was fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after using a racist slur to refer to one of her fellow cast members. Check out the viral clip of Flo's argument with Amara La Negra below.

