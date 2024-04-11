Ray J Responds To Princess Love's Divorce Filing By Requesting Custody

In the world of celebrity relationships, the highs and lows are often played out in the public eye. Furthermore, the recent news between Ray J and Princess Love are no exception. Following Love's divorce filing, Ray J has reportedly responded with his own court request. He is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Melody and Epik. As the legal proceedings unfold, both parties are navigating the complexities of custody arrangements and asset division with the guidance of high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Ray J is taking steps to ensure a fair custody arrangement for their children. He is requesting joint legal and physical custody, and claims he is aiming to maintain an active role in their lives. This is despite the challenges of co-parenting after divorce. According to PEOPLE, the "Sexy Can I" singer responded on Thursday, April 4th. In addition to addressing custody matters, Ray J is also seeking clarity on financial aspects, including spousal support and division of assets. Furthermore, his request to divide assets, specifically "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" reflects a pragmatic approach to managing their shared financial interests.

Read More: Ray J & Sukihana Buy Out Chanel Following Tronix Network Launch

Ray J Requests Custody

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Princess and Ray J speak onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

However, the division of assets is not without its complexities. The exact date of separation remains a point of determination. For a few years now, the pair’s relationship has had its ups and downs. However, over the course of their relationship, the couple has announced their plan to divorce at least 4 times now. The most recent announcement came on February 26, 2024. Princess Love shared a statement on her Instagram account writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” she wrote.

In conclusion, the ongoing legal proceedings between Ray J and Princess Love highlight complexities of divorce, particularly in the realm of celebrity relationships. As they work towards a solution that balances custody arrangements and asset division, the world waits to see what happens next. However, whether the two are really done this time, remains to be seen.

[via]

Read More: Ray J Says Diddy's Friends Need Time To "Understand" Allegations Before Speaking Out