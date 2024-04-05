Ray J & Sukihana Buy Out Chanel Following Tronix Network Launch

Ray J may have just announced the end of his relationship with Princess Love for the fourth time, but that doesn't mean the performer is spending his days alone. Earlier this week, he linked up with none other than Sukihana, marking the start of his single era with a straightforward message. "Now that I'm free and I can do what I want, stop complaining," he stated. "All you going to see is bad b**ches and pu**y."

Aside from that, he's also embarked on an exciting new career endeavor with the launch of Tronix Network. Suki will even executive produce her own show on the network, Little Coochies of Las Vegas. To celebrate, the duo recently went on a serious shopping spree, shutting down Chanel and getting swarmed by paparazzi.

Ray J Embraces His Single Era With Sukihana

In a clip from the outing, Suki and Ray J are seen walking out of the store giddily, her arms lined with shopping bags. "It ain't no more bags left y'all," she told photographers. "We got everything." While it remains unclear exactly what viewers can expect to see on Little Coochies of Las Vegas, it's safe to say it'll be wild. Ray J's even urged Chrisean Rock to consider doing something with the network, though it's unconfirmed whether or not she's interested.

The series isn't the only thing Suki's celebrating these days either. The Delaware-born artist is still reveling in the success of her single with Vybz Kartel, "Pilates." The track even recently reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes reggae chart. What do you think of Ray J and Sukihana spending time together following his split from Princess Love? What about the duo going on a Chanel shopping spree? Are you looking forward to watching Little Coochies of Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

