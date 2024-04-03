Ray J & Sukihana Link After Princess Love Split: "All You Gon' See Is Bad B**ches"

Try as they might to make their marriage work over the years, Ray J and Princess Love have decided it is in their best interest to separate (again). On her end, the poker player has been out and about with John Boyega, causing romance rumours to fly. For his part, Ray's focus remains on building his empire and spending time with beautiful, wild women. Earlier this week, he and fellow Love & Hip Hop star Sukihana linked up, and the 43-year-old had a message, seemingly for his ex-wife, revealing what type of time he's on in this season of life.

"Now that I'm free and I can do what I want, stop complaining," the R&B artist told his followers on Instagram Live. "All you going to see is bad b**ches and pu**y," Ray declared after showing Suki and other women shamelessly twerking for him. "So f**k what you talking about. We up, we so up. We don't give a f**k," the Mississippi native said with a straight face.

Read More: Princess Love & Ray J's Divorce Announcement Isn't The Couple's First

Ray J Is Living Life as a Free Agent

Now that the footage is circulating on blogs, followers of the former couple are sharing their thoughts. "I can't wait till Princess pulls a Ciara and gets her a Russell Wilson," one user encouraged the reality starlet. "Sounds like he's trying to convince himself and not the world lol," another said of Ray's explicit rant.

Ray J obviously has his mind on women during this transitionary phase in his life, but not all of his thoughts are as salacious as they come across on social media. The "Sexy Can I" hitmaker is keen to strike up a TV deal with Chrisean Rock so that they can both continue to feed their families and rise to new levels of fame. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Ray J & Chrisean Rock TV Deal: Tronix Founder Urges Junior's Mom To Work With Him

[Via]