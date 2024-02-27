Princess Love & Ray J's Divorce Announcement Isn't The Couple's First

Ray J has been in a few high-profile relationships throughout his career, from dating Kim Kardashian – which resulted in the release of their infamous sex tape – to marrying Princess Love, who is now filing for divorce from the "Sexy Can I" hitmaker for a fourth time. We've seen the on-again-off-again pair reconcile on several occasions, and we're curious to watch what will happen after the 39-year-old shared an update with fans via Instagram about the status of their union earlier this week.

"Dear Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce," Love wrote on her Story. "After much reflection, discussion, and counselling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways." Her statement then reassures readers that intention and mutual respect were put into their decision. "We remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."

Will Princess Love and Ray J Finalize Their Divorce This Time Around?

Love and her ex asked for privacy during this challenging time, though as TMZ notes, the first time she filed to leave him was in the spring of 2020. After working through that, he filed again in late 2020, followed by another attempt at separation spearheaded by him in 2021. Recent years have seen a valiant effort to make things work, but ultimately, it doesn't seem to be in the cards for the reality stars.

As Ray J and Princess Love try their hand at living separate lives again, the latter has found some new hobbies to keep her occupied and perhaps make unexpected connections. She's been impressive poker fans and players with her impressive skills in recent months, and we can't wait to see what's next for the Oakland native on her journey. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

