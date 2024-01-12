In the world of poker, an unlikely new prodigy seems to have emerged in the person of Princess Love. The 39-year-old reality TV star has unexpectedly captivated fans of the game. She was arguably the most popular rising star of poker in 2023.

In short, the mother of two went from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to making history and almost winning a poker world championship. In a unique fusion of skill and charisma, Love is redefining what it means to be a sensation in both the competitive poker scene and the world of entertainment. Her venture into the niche circle has been nothing short of interesting, especially considering that she has not been playing for long at all. Here’s how Princess Love’s journey into becoming a professional poker player is looking so far.

The Spark Is Ignited

As aforementioned, Princess Love’s history with poker doesn’t go far back at all. As shared with World Poker Tour on December 18, 2023, Love “learned how to play less than a year ago.” However, being a fast learner, she got the hang of it in no time. “I just asked one of my cousins to teach me," she said. “I always wanted to play poker and chess. I’m not a gambler by any means, but once I was introduced to it, I don’t know, I was intrigued.” As it turns out, she’s a natural.

Princess Love Takes On The Poker Champions Of The World

The World Poker Tour (WPT) World Championship is no joke. Only the best of the best players even dare to try out. Despite the odds stacked against her as a new poker player, Princess Love signed in for the 2023 tournament. She was one of 3,835 players gunning for the grand prize, though she wasn't favored to win. Surprisingly, though, she was not eliminated as quickly as many thought she would be.

Finishing Strong At The WPT World Championship

The tournament ran from December 12 to December 21, 2023. Love was in the running for the prize until December 19 when she was finally eliminated. She made it to the top 45, out of the initial 3,835 players, which is no small feat. In fact, it’s something that’s never been done before by a Black woman. As a result, she now holds the record for being the first Black woman to reach the top 45 in the competition. Her journey at the WPT World Championship came to an end two days before the grand finale, and she finished in 40th place. Princess Love is evidently gifted at poker. She may very well have a future being a professional player of the game.

