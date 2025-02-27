Ray J Expresses Regret Over Notorious Fabolous Rant On "The Breakfast Club"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 636 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Regret Fabolous Rant The Breakfast Club Hip Hop News
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ray J admitted that he was "going through a lot" when he appeared on "The Breakfast Club" to threaten Fabolous.

Ray J often gets into some contentious situations involving other celebrities, even when he's not the center of what's going on. But when he is, he tends to pop off in a pretty brash fashion, something that he's trying his hardest today to avoid and atone for. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, the singer expressed regret over how he lashed out at Fabolous during an infamous call on The Breakfast Club, where he threatened the rapper and berated him. Fab had told Vlad that he didn't really think much of the situation since Ray was not sober, something that he seemed to agree with when he acknowledged that he was "going through a lot" at the moment.

"It wasn't okay, it wasn't okay," Ray J remarked concerning the Fabolous situation. "I mean, I did [apologize afterwards], you know? [...] I don't know what the f**k I was going through. All I know is that the homie gave me too much... You know what I'm saying? Too much to handle. [...] It was a time where I was very vulnerable. And really, nobody was there to save me. Everybody wanted me to crash. But Vlad, you should've grabbed me and tackled me, bro. If you cared about me, somebody should've grabbed me and tackled me and took me to the room. And it didn't matter how it looked.

Read More: Not So Fast! Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Ray J's Flirty Instagram Comment

Ray J Fabolous Beef

"I mean, I said what I said, I was tripping," Ray J continued. "But we [him and Fabolous] never really sat down and talked about it. He had this other story about how it happened, and you know what? I'ma give it to Fab. Whatever story he said on The Breakfast Club, he can have that story. 'Cause I was wrong, so have it. But it wasn't accurate. Yeah, but his story was way inaccurate, but I was wrong, so I'ma take that."

For those unaware, Ray J and Fabolous started beefing back in 2011 when Fab made fun of Ray's piano-playing in a Floyd Mayweather documentary. Ray was not happy with this at all, devolving into a physical altercation at a Floyd fight and a scathing rant on The Breakfast Club.

Read More: Fabolous, Lexa Gates & Jadakiss Rep The East Coast With Great Pride On Kith's "New York To The World" Single

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images News Fabolous Speaks On Fight With Ray J 727
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Music 50 Cent Issues Ominous Warning To Ray J About Diddy's Sons And Their Altercation 24.0K
Patrick McMullan Archives Pop Culture Ray J Blames The Creation Of OnlyFans On His Infamous Sex Tape 2.2K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 4.9K