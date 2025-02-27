Ray J Expresses Regret Over Notorious Fabolous Rant On "The Breakfast Club"

Ray J often gets into some contentious situations involving other celebrities, even when he's not the center of what's going on. But when he is, he tends to pop off in a pretty brash fashion, something that he's trying his hardest today to avoid and atone for. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, the singer expressed regret over how he lashed out at Fabolous during an infamous call on The Breakfast Club, where he threatened the rapper and berated him. Fab had told Vlad that he didn't really think much of the situation since Ray was not sober, something that he seemed to agree with when he acknowledged that he was "going through a lot" at the moment.

"It wasn't okay, it wasn't okay," Ray J remarked concerning the Fabolous situation. "I mean, I did [apologize afterwards], you know? [...] I don't know what the f**k I was going through. All I know is that the homie gave me too much... You know what I'm saying? Too much to handle. [...] It was a time where I was very vulnerable. And really, nobody was there to save me. Everybody wanted me to crash. But Vlad, you should've grabbed me and tackled me, bro. If you cared about me, somebody should've grabbed me and tackled me and took me to the room. And it didn't matter how it looked.

Ray J Fabolous Beef

"I mean, I said what I said, I was tripping," Ray J continued. "But we [him and Fabolous] never really sat down and talked about it. He had this other story about how it happened, and you know what? I'ma give it to Fab. Whatever story he said on The Breakfast Club, he can have that story. 'Cause I was wrong, so have it. But it wasn't accurate. Yeah, but his story was way inaccurate, but I was wrong, so I'ma take that."