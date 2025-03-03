Ray J Clarifies His Comments On Diddy Having A "Demon" Inside Of Him

The TAO And LAVO Anniversary Weekend In Las Vegas
***EXCLUSIVE*** Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and singer Ray J attend the TAO and LAVO anniversary weekend held at TAO in the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on October 3, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Diddy is currently residing behind bars on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Ray J has clarified his previous comments on Diddy's behavior being "demonic," telling VladTV that everyone has a demon inside them. Regardless, he still finds the video of the Bad Boy mogul striking Cassie at a hotel in 2016 to be abhorrent.

"I was the first person to speak up for Diddy," Ray J said. When asked specifically about his prior comments on Diddy having a demon inside him, he added: "We all do. None of us are okay with what we saw with the Cassie situation, but that's not what he's being charged for. So, we're all upset with that and we're all finding ways to forgive that as Cassie and her situation and her wellbeing matters more than anybody. So none of this should try to use this as some kind of bait. We love you Cassie and we're off of it. It wasn't okay. Everything else? I don't know."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty to the crimes shortly after his arrest and will argue his case in court when his trial kicks off on May 5. In addition to the crimincal charges, Diddy has faced numerous lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault, but he's denied all of those claims as well.

Ray J's interview with VladTV is far from the first time he's spoken on Diddy and Cassie in the last year. Appearing on The Art of Dialogue, last June, he remarked that the Bad Boy mogul needs an "exorcism." He explained at the time: "You cannot do that. Not OK. It’s not cool. Period. [The video] was heartbreaking and shameful and unacceptable I’ve never seen nothing like that. I’ve never seen nothing like that in the history of my life, so that’s a new [one] for me. I don’t know what kind of demon you are, but somebody need to muthaf**kin’ perform an exorcism fast.”

