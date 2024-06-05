Ray J Says Diddy Needs An Exorcism After Seeing The Cassie Assault Video

Tao Fourth Anniversary Celebration
LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 03: Music artist Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and singer/actor Ray J arrive at the Tao Nightclub at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino during the club's fourth anniversary party October 3, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ray J says there's a demon inside of Diddy.

Ray J says that there's a demon side of Diddy and the Bad Boy mogul needs an exorcism to get it out. He discussed Diddy and the recent video of him appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016 during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. He says the behavior was "shameful and unacceptable."

“It’s not OK,” he said of the apparent abuse from the video. “When somebody is around somebody and we’re counting on them to be our one of our leaders in a space that we’re all trying to get to that’s not acceptable to do and it’s not OK. I mean, it might be forgivable in a sense of a spiritual realm of life or forgive everybody but it’s unforgettable, and that’s where you just draw the line on friendship and hanging out and supporting and being cool. It’s like n****s it’s done, and that’s it."

Ray J Poses With Diddy In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray J and Diddy at the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

He continued: “And it’s not and it’s not something that n****s can just take lightly. You cannot do that. Not OK. It’s not cool. Period. [The video] was heartbreaking and shameful and unacceptable I’ve never seen nothing like that. I’ve never seen nothing like that in the history of my life, so that’s a new for me. I don’t know what kind of demon you are, but somebody need to motherf*ckin’ perform an exorcism fast.” Check out Ray J's full comments on Diddy below.

Ray J Speaks On Diddy

CNN was the first to publish the footage, which shows Diddy dragging Cassie to the floor and kicking her. In the following days, Diddy released a video apologizing for the incident and explaining he's sought professional help to better himself. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ray J as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

