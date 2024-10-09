Ray J Goes Off On Diddy Before Threatening To Expose Other Alleged Abusers

Ray J spoke about the Bad Boy mogul on his new show, "The Reality Check News."

Ray J went off on Diddy during the first episode of his new show, The Reality Check News. After doing so, he shared a clip of the segment on Instagram, in which he discussed the iconic artist's recent arrest in New York City on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

“Diddy was my friend. What do you do when you never seen all this sh*t that people are talking about? Do you believe it? Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty?” Ray asked during the show. From there, he cotninued: “Do you forgive somebody for taking somebody’s ass? There’s a lot of people out here taking from people. People are getting robbed of not only their money and their spirituality, they’re getting robbed of their womanhood and manhood. Asses are being taken in ways that nobody can explain.”

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray J and Diddy at the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

Ray also brought up authorities' allegation that they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil during the homeland security raids on his properties, earlier this year. “I see a lot of jokes out there right now talking about baby oil,” he added. “Everybody got a joke about having about baby oil or lube. Is that okay? Is that the message?” Before concluding, he warned that he knows of several more people in the industry absuing their power. “I’m exhausted with the people in this industry that have power who are abusing the power. I can say a lot of names,” he said. “I won’t today but I will soon.”

Check out Ray's full comments on Diddy below. They come as the Bad Boy mogul prepares for his next court date set for this week. He's hoping for another shot to get out of jail on bail. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ray J and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.