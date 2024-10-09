Diddy Files New Appeal To Be Released From Prison After Two Denials

Maybe third time is a charm...

Diddy has been behind bars since for several weeks. The mogul has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was charged with racketeering and trafficking. According to TMZ, however, Diddy is still trying to make bail. The outlet reported that the Bad Boy founder issued another appeal to be released from MDC Brooklyn on bond. His legal team has filed documents appealing the most recent denial, claiming that he is not at risk for fleeing the country.

Diddy's legal team previously offered a whopping $50 million bond, but it was denied at the urging of the prosecutors. The legal team, led by lawyer Marc Agnifilo, feel that the sizable bond amount ensures that Diddy will not be a flight risk. They also noted that the mogul has not had any female visitors besides the occasional family member. TMZ also reported that Diddy promised not contact grand jury members, and continue to look for a buyer for his private plane. To further sell the prosecution and the judge, Diddy said that he would agree to be subjected to drug tests on a weekly basis.

Diddy Offered To Take Weekly Drug Tests If Released

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy performs onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation at Barclays Center on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation )

Both of Diddy's previous attempts at posting bond have been denied outright. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied Diddy's initial attempt to make bond on the grounds of his alleged actions. "I don't believe that counsel has the ability to control you," the Magistrate ruled. "Given the very significant concerns I have, particularly because of substance abuse and what seem like anger issues." The second attempt to post bail was denied by U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter. Diddy and his legal team tried to present a different array of guarantees, including GPS monitoring and visitor limitations. Unfortunately for them, the outcome was the same.