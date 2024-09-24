Diddy Is Stuck At "Horrific" Jail As His Lawyer Reveals Nothing More Can Be Done

It looks like Diddy is staying at the Brooklyn jail for the time being.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is giving up on getting the Bad Boy mogul out of the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his appeal failed, last week. In a court filing obtained by AllHipHop, the attorney explained that, at this point, there's nothing left that can be done until further notice. He had previously requested that his client at least be moved to Essex County after being unable to get him out on bail. The rapper's legal team had described the conditions at MDC Brooklyn as "horrific."

“Following the September 18, 2024 court appearance, the court ordered a status update from counsel concerning any request related to the location of Mr. Combs’ detention,” his lawyer Marc Agnifilo wrote. “At this point, there is no request from counsel that the court take any action.”

Diddy's Sons Leave His Bail Hearing

Justin Combs (front) and Christian Combs, sons of rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave federal court for their father's bail hearing in New York on September 18, 2024. Combs will remain imprisoned pending trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, after a judge denied his appeal on September 18. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities arrested Diddy, last week, sharing a 14-page federal indictment against him. "For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” the indictment read. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.” He's since pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations.