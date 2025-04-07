Tony Yayo Claims G-Unit Never Had To Check In Amid Big U RICO Debates

Tony Yayo has a very long history with G-Unit, something that still pops up today as he has to assume rap beefs on behalf of his colleague 50 Cent and his many feuds. As such, it seems like he maintains a very in-house, tight-knit, and distrusting attitude when it comes to the collective's movement in the United States. Recently, Yayo appeared on VladTV for another interview with DJ Vlad, in which they spoke on the Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case. For those unaware, law enforcement arrested him, Bricc Baby, Luce Cannon, and various others for alleged racketeering and other crimes supposedly connected to the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips in Los Angeles.

During their discussion on the matter, DJ Vlad and Tony Yayo spoke about the divisive practice of "checking in," which is basically a street code in hip-hop culture that prompts folks to contact any given city's community when they travel to it. Tony alleged that G-Unit never checked in when they went to other states, as they did not want involvement in any alleged crimes or risk any extortion attempts.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Tony Yayo For His Shiesty And For Still Trying To Be Cool As An Older MC

When Is Big U's Trial?

This particular tradition in hip-hop and street culture became a huge debate thanks to the Big U RICO case, which doesn't have a trial start date yet as of writing this article. His next court appearances are an April 8 arraignment and an April 10 detention hearing, so we will see if any more bits of information or allegations emerge. Tony Yayo basically called checking in a risky practice that can cause more problems than they solve, which is why G-Unit supposedly kept a "militant" attitude to out-of-state security. The debate runs much deeper than that.