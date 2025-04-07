Tony Yayo Claims G-Unit Never Had To Check In Amid Big U RICO Debates

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tony Yayo performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Tony Yayo described G-Unit as a "militant" movement when traveling within the United States as Big U awaits trial for alleged racketeering.

Tony Yayo has a very long history with G-Unit, something that still pops up today as he has to assume rap beefs on behalf of his colleague 50 Cent and his many feuds. As such, it seems like he maintains a very in-house, tight-knit, and distrusting attitude when it comes to the collective's movement in the United States. Recently, Yayo appeared on VladTV for another interview with DJ Vlad, in which they spoke on the Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case. For those unaware, law enforcement arrested him, Bricc Baby, Luce Cannon, and various others for alleged racketeering and other crimes supposedly connected to the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips in Los Angeles.

During their discussion on the matter, DJ Vlad and Tony Yayo spoke about the divisive practice of "checking in," which is basically a street code in hip-hop culture that prompts folks to contact any given city's community when they travel to it. Tony alleged that G-Unit never checked in when they went to other states, as they did not want involvement in any alleged crimes or risk any extortion attempts.

When Is Big U's Trial?

This particular tradition in hip-hop and street culture became a huge debate thanks to the Big U RICO case, which doesn't have a trial start date yet as of writing this article. His next court appearances are an April 8 arraignment and an April 10 detention hearing, so we will see if any more bits of information or allegations emerge. Tony Yayo basically called checking in a risky practice that can cause more problems than they solve, which is why G-Unit supposedly kept a "militant" attitude to out-of-state security. The debate runs much deeper than that.

Elsewhere, Tony Yayo commented on other legal matters in this most recent interview with DJ Vlad, such as his recent evisceration of a woman who allegedly made a fake 911 call that led to the tragic death of Young Scooter. That situation remains pretty vague and nebulous at press time, so we will have to see what comes of it. In any case, he has a pretty staunch and skeptical approach when it comes to checking in and being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

