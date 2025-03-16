Tony Yayo Admits He Inherits 50 Cent's Beefs Due To His Loyalty

Tony Yayo says opponents of 50 Cent will target him due to his loyalty to his G-Unit partner. In turn, he essentially inherits 50’s many feuds. He discussed the situation during a recent interview with VladTV. The conversation began with Yayo and Vlad reflecting on the passing of DJ Unk and his hit song, “Walk It Out,” as well as O-Block Louis. From there, the topic switched to conflicts in hip-hop and Yayo spoke on his loyalty to 50 Cent.

“You gotta realize, motherf*ckers get killed everyday. I’m smart enough to know a motherf*cker will try something to me because they’re mad at the big homie,” Yayo explained. “That’s just how it is so you gotta move accordingly. There’s no rules in the game, bro. I been through a lot in this game and I just try to stay humble and keep it moving. I lot going on but it is what it is. We built for it.”

50 Cent's Beefs

Tony Yayo's interview with VladTV comes as 50 Cent has been wrapped up in numerous feuds in recent weeks. For starters, he's had a massive falling out with Big Meech after the BMF founder linked up with his rival, Rick Ross. The move led to 50 labeling him on a rat on social media. In the time since, he's even begun feuding with Lil Meech, who stars on 50's BMF series for Starz.

On top of that beef, 50's also been wrapped up in Cam'ron's feud with Jim Jones. It was his interview with Cam on Talk With Flee that sparked the drama in the first place. Jones took issue with the two discussing his time with Dipset without him being present. After Jones voiced those complaints, Cam went off on his on an episode of It Is What It Is. Jim Jones recently confirmed that it's unlikely the two ever mend their relationship.