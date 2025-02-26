Tony Yayo Shares The Real Reason He Thinks Big Meech Canceled His Concert Amid 50 Cent Beef

Tony Yayo has weighed in on 50 Cent's fiery feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Speaking with VladTV for a new interview, the G-Unit member shared his theory as to why Meech's "Welcome Home" concert with Rick Ross, which sparked the feud in the first place, was canceled.
"Motherf*ckers is gangsters not promoters," Tony Yayo began. "I don't know why it fell-- or maybe sh*t wasn't right, but a lot of artists was lined up to do it and if that's what they wanted to do, that's on them. Let's keep it real. When n****s say Gunna's a rat, the whole ATL falling back from him." From there, he brought up how fans pick and choose sides in hip-hop. He noted that the lineup was certainly good enough to sell tickets, so there may have been an issue with the promotion. Another theory he presented was that artists backed out over financial issues.
Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?
50 Cent has been beefing with Big Meech ever since he linked up with 50's longtime rival, Rick Ross, for a picture on social media. 50 responded by labeling Meech a rat and accusing him of being a snitch. In recent weeks, he's made numerous posts going after the BMF founder as well as his son, Lil Meech. Lil Meech attempted to reach out to 50 to put an end to the fighting, but that move backfired. 50 leaked the text messages on Instagram and blasted Lil Meech even further.
When Boosie Badazz came to Lil Meech's defense, 50 explained in one post: “I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie, that’s why he responded like that. If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time. When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh sh*t! he a snake too he belong with him.”
