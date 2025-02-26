Tony Yayo Shares The Real Reason He Thinks Big Meech Canceled His Concert Amid 50 Cent Beef

BY Cole Blake 1000 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Tony Yayo attends Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Tony Yayo has several theories as to why Big Meech may have canceled his star-studded "Welcome Home" concert.

Tony Yayo has weighed in on 50 Cent's fiery feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Speaking with VladTV for a new interview, the G-Unit member shared his theory as to why Meech's "Welcome Home" concert with Rick Ross, which sparked the feud in the first place, was canceled.

"Motherf*ckers is gangsters not promoters," Tony Yayo began. "I don't know why it fell-- or maybe sh*t wasn't right, but a lot of artists was lined up to do it and if that's what they wanted to do, that's on them. Let's keep it real. When n****s say Gunna's a rat, the whole ATL falling back from him." From there, he brought up how fans pick and choose sides in hip-hop. He noted that the lineup was certainly good enough to sell tickets, so there may have been an issue with the promotion. Another theory he presented was that artists backed out over financial issues.

Read More: Big Meech & Lil Meech Are Still On 50 Cent's Bad Side After Linking Up With Floyd Mayweather

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

50 Cent has been beefing with Big Meech ever since he linked up with 50's longtime rival, Rick Ross, for a picture on social media. 50 responded by labeling Meech a rat and accusing him of being a snitch. In recent weeks, he's made numerous posts going after the BMF founder as well as his son, Lil Meech. Lil Meech attempted to reach out to 50 to put an end to the fighting, but that move backfired. 50 leaked the text messages on Instagram and blasted Lil Meech even further.

When Boosie Badazz came to Lil Meech's defense, 50 explained in one post: “I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie, that’s why he responded like that. If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time. When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh sh*t! he a snake too he belong with him.”

Read More: 50 Cent Ruthlessly Goes After Big Meech's Money By Sharing GoFundMe Page For Former Crime Boss

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Music 50 Cent Claims To Have Snitching Paperwork On Big Meech Courtesy Of 1090 Jake 4.9K
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech 5.3K
Lil Meech 50 Cent Miami Rick Ross Floyd Mayweather Hip Hop News Pop Culture Lil Meech Is Unfazed By 50 Cent's Trolling During Miami Outing With Rick Ross & Floyd Mayweather 2.2K
50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Over Canceled Homecoming Concert After Badazz Details Shutdown 1272