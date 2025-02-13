Big Meech's Welcome Back Concert Canceled Just Like 50 Cent Predicted

The highly-anticipated Big Meech Welcome Back concert in Florida made a last-minute announcement that it has been cancelled. The Amerant Bank Arena, the venue hosting the concert, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon via social media. The reason behind the cancelation remains unknown. "Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show has been canceled," tweeted Amerant Bank Arena. "Refunds will be made at point of purchase." Boosie, Lil Baby, and Rick Ross were among the concert's headliners.

While 50 Cent previously foreseen the concert's doom, he immediately took to Instagram with the reveal that he had nothing to do with the concert's cancellation. Sharing the canceled flyer, the mogul wrote a caption dismissing claims he was involved in the concert's demise. The caption reads: "I had nothing to with this, please stop calling my phone. I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am."

Big Meech Welcome Back Concert

The event was expected to be a celebration of Big Meech's release from prison after serving 15-year sentence. Along with the headliners, the concert would feature 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and Sexy Red. Produced by XO Touring and AG Touring, the concert aimed to bring together some of the biggest names in hip-hop to honor Meech’s return after more than 15 years in prison. Born Demetrius Flenory, Big Meech co-founded the Black Mafia Family (BMF), a notorious drug trafficking organization that also had strong ties to the music industry. In 2008, he was sentenced to 30 years for drug distribution and money laundering. In October, he was transferred to community confinement and is scheduled for release on January 27, 2026.