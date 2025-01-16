Lil Baby, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, & More To Welcome Big Meech Home With Massive Concert

Big Meech has announced a massive welcome home concert in Florida that will host performances by Lil Baby , Rick Ross , Sexyy Red , and several more artists. The event will be held on Thursday, February 13 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Miami and celebrate Meech's return after serving nearly 20 years in prison. Meech announced the Big Meech Welcome Back Legacy Concert in a post on social media on Thursday.

Big Meech Announces Welcome Home Concert

The welcome home concert announcement seems to have fans on social media stoked. "He got a whole damn rolling loud line up! Only right," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Why aren’t Kanye & 50 Cent headlining. They literally did the most for Big Meech the last few years."

Meech's attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, confirmed that her client had been released from prison with a statement back in October. “I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience," she said at the time. “He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter. He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside – there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual. Our commitment to challenging the injustices that still exist within the criminal legal system remains unwavering. There is nothing more urgent than freedom.”