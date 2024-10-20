Big Meech Appears To Be In Good Spirits In New Post-Prison Photo

Big Meech is spending the remainder of his sentence at a Florida halfway house.

Last week, Big Meech was released from prison after spending almost two decades behind bars. Reportedly, the Black Mafia Family founder was moved to a halfway house, where he'll remain until 2026. At that point, he'll begin serving five years of supervised release. Of course, Big Meech's release has had social media users eager for any updates.

Luckily, a new photo of him has been making its rounds online, in which he appears to be in good spirits. TMZ recently reported that he must take part in a substance abuse program, and potentially undergo drug and alcohol testing. Supporters have yet to hear a message from Big Meech directly, though his lawyer Brittany K. Barnett shared a statement with Hot 97 about his release shortly after.

Big Meech Released From Prison After Nearly Two Decades

“I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience. He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter," she told the outlet. "He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside – there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual."

Countless others have shared their reactions to the news online as well including Sexyy Red, Boosie Badazz, Rick Ross, and more. LeBron James even took to Twitter/X to post a positive message to the former drug kingpin. "Welcome home Big Meech!!" he wrote. Unfortunately, however, he was quickly met with backlash. Some critics called him out for the supportive Tweet, arguing that he was "glorifying" the wrong person. What do you think of this new photo of Big Meech? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.